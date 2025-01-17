



The inauguration of the new US Consulate in Bangalore took place on January 17, 2025, with US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, emphasizing its significance in strengthening US-India relations. Garcetti remarked, "It's a great day for Bangalore. It's a great day for Karnataka. It's a great day for the United States and for India," highlighting the city's vital role in fostering bilateral ties.





Although VISA services will not be available during the first year, efforts are underway to introduce them as soon as possible. Garcetti described the consulate's opening as a "new beginning" for US-India relations and pointed out the potential for collaboration in various sectors such as health, aerospace, and finance. He acknowledged the contributions of Indian workers to the US economy, stating that America has benefited significantly from Indian professionals and visitors.





Local leaders also expressed their enthusiasm about the consulate. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson of Biocon, noted its importance for Bangalore's global stature and the future of US-India partnerships. Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya highlighted that the consulate would alleviate the burden on residents who previously had to travel to other cities for visa services, benefiting approximately 400,000 people annually in Karnataka.





The consulate's establishment addresses a long-standing demand from Bangalore citizens and is part of a broader effort to enhance diplomatic and economic ties between India and the US.





ANI








