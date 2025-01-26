



Golapur: Air Defence warriors of the Indian Army’s Chetak Corps carried out Akash Missile firing at Gopalpur Seaward Firing Range in Odisha on Saturday.





The Akash Missile is enabled in engaging targets both during day and night with accuracy at low altitudes and maximum ranges.





The event was part of ongoing efforts to enhance India's air defence capabilities, demonstrating significant advancements in indigenous military technology. The Akash Missile is a crucial element of India's defence arsenal, showcasing the nation's commitment to self-reliance in defence production.





The accurate firing exemplifies the operational readiness and cutting-edge capabilities of the Indian Army’s Corps of Army Air Defence informed the South Western Army Command.





Agencies







