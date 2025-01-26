



The Indian Navy has significantly enhanced the combat capabilities of its MiG-29K fighter jets by integrating the Israeli Rampage missile, which boasts a strike range of approximately 250 kilometers. This upgrade is part of a broader initiative to bolster the Navy's aerial strike capabilities, allowing for effective engagement of high-value targets while remaining outside the reach of enemy air defenses.





The Rampage missile is designed for long-range, supersonic strikes, with a reported operational range exceeding 250 kilometers (about 155 miles) and capable of reaching targets quickly due to its high speed.





It utilises a combination of GPS and inertial navigation systems (INS), which are equipped with anti-jamming capabilities, making it resilient against electronic warfare tactics that adversaries might employ.





The missile is engineered to strike various targets, including command centers, communication nodes, air defense systems, and other critical infrastructure. Its design allows for precision strikes with minimal collateral damage, making it suitable for urban environments as well.





Integration With MiG-29K





The integration process involves installing new hardware and software on the MiG-29K aircraft. This includes modifications to bomb racks and the necessary wiring to support the missile's deployment. The Rampage missile enhances the MiG-29K's role as a carrier-based strike platform, enabling it to launch attacks from significant distances while maintaining safety from enemy defenses.





The addition of the Rampage missile to the Indian Navy's arsenal allows for:





The ability to engage targets from a distance reduces the risk to pilots and aircraft from enemy anti-aircraft systems.





With its rapid launch capability and versatility in targeting, the Rampage missile provides Indian naval forces with a robust tool for both offensive operations and deterrence.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) has also adopted the Rampage missile across its fleet, including Sukhoi Su-30MKI and Jaguar fighters. This cross-service integration ensures that Indian forces can operate cohesively across different platforms, maximizing their combat effectiveness.





The upgrade of MiG-29K jets with Rampage missiles marks a significant step in enhancing India's maritime strike capabilities and reflects ongoing efforts to modernize its military assets in response to evolving regional threats.





Agencies







