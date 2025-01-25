



India is closely monitoring the escalating military engagements between Bangladesh and Pakistan, particularly following the visit of a high-level delegation from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to Dhaka. This delegation, which includes ISI's Director General of Analysis, Maj Gen Shahid Amir Afsar, is part of a broader trend of increased military ties that has raised security concerns in New Delhi.





The recent interactions include a Bangladeshi delegation's visit to Pakistan, where they met with the country's three service chiefs. This marks a significant uptick in military cooperation between the two nations, with Bangladesh also set to participate in Pakistan's naval exercise "Aman" next month, the first such involvement in over a decade.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized India's vigilance regarding activities that could impact national security. He stated that India will take "appropriate steps" as needed to safeguard its interests. Jaiswal reiterated India's commitment to maintaining friendly relations with Bangladesh while being proactive about security concerns.





Relations between India and Bangladesh have deteriorated since the interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus took over amid significant political unrest in Bangladesh. Concerns are heightened by reports of violence against minorities within Bangladesh and the potential for increased instability in the region.





India perceives the strengthening ties between Bangladesh and Pakistan as a potential threat to its strategic interests, particularly given the historical context of conflict in South Asia. Analysts suggest that this evolving dynamic could destabilize the security balance in the region, prompting India to enhance its border security measures and maintain a watchful stance on developments that could affect its north-eastern states.





India's proactive monitoring and readiness to act underscore its commitment to national security amid shifting geopolitical alliances in South Asia.





Agencies







