



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto met on January 25, 2025, in New Delhi to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Indonesia. This meeting took place ahead of India's 76th Republic Day celebrations, where President Subianto is the chief guest, marking a significant moment in the historical ties between the two nations.





During the discussions at Hyderabad House, several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed, focusing on areas such as defence collaboration, maritime security, cybersecurity, and economic ties. PM Modi emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation in defence manufacturing and supply chains, as well as in sectors like Fintech, Artificial Intelligence, and Digital Public Infrastructure.





PM Modi noted the historical bond between India and Indonesia, recalling that Indonesia was the chief guest at India's first Republic Day in 1950. He expressed pride in having Indonesia participate again during this significant anniversary.





Both leaders discussed their roles in maintaining peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region, highlighting the necessity of a rules-based order and freedom of navigation under international law. This is particularly relevant amid rising tensions related to China's military activities in the area.





The discussions also touched on cultural exchanges and tourism, with 2025 designated as the India-ASEAN Year of Tourism. PM Modi reiterated the rapid growth of bilateral trade, which surpassed $30 billion last year, and emphasized plans to diversify trade relations further.





Both leaders expressed intentions to work closely on various fronts including energy, critical minerals, and disaster management. They also reaffirmed their commitment to collaborating on global issues affecting the Global South.





President Subianto expressed gratitude for India's longstanding support during Indonesia's independence struggle and highlighted the importance of prioritizing this strategic partnership for long-term cooperation.





Agencies







