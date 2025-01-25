



India has recently dispatched a significant medical consignment to Equatorial Guinea, consisting of 10 tonnes of anti-retroviral (ARV) drugs. This initiative is part of India's ongoing commitment to support global health efforts, particularly in combating HIV/AIDS in the region.





The delivery of these ARV drugs is crucial as they play a vital role in managing HIV/AIDS, helping to improve the quality of life for those affected by the virus. The collaboration between India and Equatorial Guinea underscores India's dedication to international humanitarian assistance and health cooperation.





This shipment aligns with previous efforts by India to provide medical support to various countries, reflecting its broader strategy of enhancing healthcare access and addressing public health challenges globally.





