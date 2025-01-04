Four Israeli hostages, all female soldiers, were successfully returned to Israel on January 25, 2025, after being held captive by Hamas for 15 months. The soldiers—Liri Albag (19), Karina Ariev (20), Daniella Gilboa (20), and Naama Levy (20)—were abducted during a Hamas incursion on October 7, 2023, from an Israeli military base near the Gaza border.





The release of these hostages is part of a broader ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which aims to facilitate the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners. In this instance, the four soldiers were exchanged for approximately 200 Palestinian detainees held in Israel. This marks the second phase of a hostage release initiative that began with an earlier exchange involving three Israeli civilians and 90 Palestinian prisoners.





Upon their return, the soldiers were greeted by members of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and underwent initial medical assessments. They were then scheduled to reunite with their families at an IDF facility before being transported to Beilinson Hospital for further evaluation. The transfer was conducted under tight security and was broadcast live, showcasing the hostages appearing in good spirits despite their ordeal.





This release comes amid ongoing concerns regarding the health and wellbeing of remaining hostages, as many families continue to advocate for the return of all captives still held by Hamas.





ANI







