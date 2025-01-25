DGP Y.B. Khurania announced a comprehensive initiative to enhance coastal security in Odisha, involving inspections by the Odisha Police and the Coast Guard across the entire coastal area. This announcement was made on January 25, 2025, during discussions aimed at improving surveillance and operational capabilities along Odisha's 487-km coastline.





A new board will be established comprising officials from both the Coast Guard and the Odisha Police. This board will conduct thorough inspections of coastal areas to assess security needs and allocate necessary resources, including boats and infrastructure to marine police stations.





To bolster manpower, the state plans to recruit retired Coast Guard and Navy personnel for roles in marine police stations. This move aims to leverage their expertise in enhancing coastal security operations.





The initiative includes plans to procure additional patrol vessels, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and trawlers to improve patrolling capabilities. Currently, the 18 marine police stations operate with only 13 outdated patrol vessels, highlighting the urgent need for modernization.





The implementation of advanced technology such as drones for aerial surveillance is also part of the strategy. These drones will enhance monitoring capabilities, covering a radius of 10 km to detect unusual activities before patrol boats can respond.





The discussions emphasized the importance of coordination between various departments, including police, customs, and forest services, to effectively address threats such as unauthorized fishing, contraband movement, and potential terrorist activities.





This multi-faceted approach reflects Odisha's commitment to strengthening its coastal security framework amidst growing concerns about maritime safety and sovereignty.





UNI







