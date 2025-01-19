



India and Singapore are actively collaborating to develop a robust semiconductor ecosystem, as highlighted by Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam during his recent visit to India. This partnership is part of a broader strategy to enhance bilateral relations, which have recently marked 60 years of diplomatic ties.





President Shanmugaratnam emphasized that India's role in the global economy is growing, making it a vital partner for Singapore. He noted that both countries are focusing on emerging sectors, particularly semiconductors, which are crucial for technological advancement and economic growth.





A significant aspect of this collaboration involves skilling the workforce in India to meet the demands of the semiconductor industry. During his visit, discussions included establishing training programs and centres in Odisha, aimed at preparing skilled human resources for this sector. This initiative is expected to create substantial employment opportunities as the semiconductor market expands.





The partnership aims to facilitate the joint development of semiconductor manufacturing capabilities in India. This includes exploring avenues for Singaporean companies to participate in India's semiconductor supply chain, thereby enhancing local production capabilities and reducing reliance on imports.





Shanmugaratnam said both countries are also working very hard on skilling, which is a major factor to secure the future for India.





"As Singapore has some experience in the field, it intended to be a player in developing India's skill ecosystem," he said.





"Sustainability is a major priority for both countries. India is fortunate with solar and wind energy, and it is going to be a significant green ammonia producer. So, Singapore is keen to engage with India in the development of these sectors and also the green corridor leading to Southeast Asia, which may take more time but is a very important aspiration," the President said.





Discussions also covered the potential establishment of a data corridor between India’s GIFT City and Singapore, which would enable secure financial data exchanges and strengthen economic ties further.





Beyond semiconductors, both nations are looking into collaborative efforts in renewable energy and sustainability initiatives, reflecting a comprehensive approach to their strategic partnership.





This collaboration not only aims to bolster India's semiconductor capabilities but also positions both countries as key players in the evolving global technology landscape.





