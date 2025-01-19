India has made a significant leap in urban mobility with the unveiling of its first flying taxi prototype, named Shunya, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Developed by Sarla Aviation, this electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft is designed to revolutionise transportation in metropolitan areas.





Key Features of Shunya





Capacity: Shunya can accommodate up to six passengers and has a maximum payload of 680 kg, making it one of the highest payload eVTOLs currently available.





Speed And Range: The flying taxi can reach speeds of up to 250 km/h and is optimized for short trips ranging from 20 to 30 km. It has a total range of about 200 km on a single charge, with a full recharge taking approximately 25 minutes.





Safety And Design: Shunya is equipped with six propellers, ensuring redundancy for enhanced safety. It features four double-isolated battery packs that power seven electric motors, contributing to its quieter operation compared to traditional helicopters.





Sarla Aviation aims to launch the air taxi service in major Indian cities like Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune by 2028. The company has emphasized that the service will be priced comparably to current premium taxi services, making it accessible to a broader audience. Additionally, Sarla Aviation plans to introduce air ambulances in the future, highlighting its commitment to emergency services as well.





Collaboration And Development





To enhance its capabilities, Sarla Aviation has partnered with Sona SPEED, a precision manufacturing firm known for its work with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This collaboration will focus on designing and manufacturing critical components for the eVTOL aircraft. The company recently secured USD 10 million in Series A funding, which will aid in accelerating technology development and establishing a research centre.





The introduction of Shunya marks a pivotal moment in India's journey towards sustainable urban air mobility. With ongoing developments in regulatory frameworks by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the dream of flying taxis is set to become a reality within the next few years, potentially transforming how urban transportation is perceived and utilized in India.





