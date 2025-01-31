



Hamas has announced the imminent release of three hostages, including an American citizen, as part of a ceasefire agreement with Israel. The hostages, who have been in captivity for 484 days since the October 7, 2023 assault, are identified as Keith Siegel, an American-Israeli aged 65, Yarden Bibas, aged 35, and Ofer Kalderon. Their release is scheduled for Saturday, February 1, 2025.





This development is part of a broader hostage exchange deal that includes Israel's commitment to release numerous Palestinian prisoners in return. According to Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeida, the exchange is part of a multi-stage ceasefire agreement that aims to facilitate the release of at least 33 hostages in total over the next few weeks.





The October 7 attack by Hamas resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 individuals and the abduction of around 250 people, marking one of the deadliest assaults in recent history. The ongoing conflict has led to significant casualties on both sides, with over 45,000 reported deaths in Gaza due to Israeli military operations since then.





The families of the hostages have expressed relief at the news but remain concerned about the remaining captives still held by Hamas. As negotiations continue, international mediators from the United States, Qatar, and Egypt are actively involved in facilitating further agreements between the two parties.





Agencies







