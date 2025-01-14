



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasised the significance of India's relationship with Spain and the European Union (EU) during a press conference in Madrid. He stated that these ties could serve as a stabilizing factor amid global uncertainties. This assertion comes as part of his diplomatic visit to Spain, where he engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including trade, defence, and sustainable development.





Jaishankar called for greater collaboration between India and Spain to broaden their relationship within the EU framework. He highlighted the role of Spain as a crucial partner in advocating for stronger India-EU ties, particularly in Brussels.





During his visit, India and Spain signed two significant agreements focusing on sports and sustainable urban development, showcasing their commitment to expanding cooperation in diverse areas.





Jaishankar noted that there are currently 230 Spanish companies operating in India, and he encouraged more Spanish investments through initiatives like "Make in India" and "Design in India." He also pointed out the potential for growth in sectors such as railways, digital technologies, and green energy.





The minister expressed India's growing interest in the Mediterranean region, citing an annual trade volume of approximately $80 billion. He emphasized that India's visibility in this region would increase, with Spain's support being vital for this endeavour.





Looking ahead, Jaishankar announced plans to celebrate 2026 as the Year of Culture, Tourism, and AI, which aims to foster closer people-to-people ties between India and Spain.





Jaishankar's remarks reflect India's strategic approach to enhancing its diplomatic relationships amidst a backdrop of global volatility, reinforcing the importance of cooperation with allies sharing similar values and interests.





ANI







