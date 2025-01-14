



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently visited Spain, where he held discussions with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares and signed two significant agreements. These agreements focus on sports and sustainable urban development, marking a step towards enhancing cooperation between India and Spain, as well as strengthening India's ties with the European Union (EU).





Jaishankar announced the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in sports and sustainable urban development, which reflect the expanding areas of collaboration between the two nations.





The discussions encompassed various topics including trade, investment, defence, security, and cultural exchanges. Jaishankar emphasised Spain's influential role within the EU and expressed a desire for deeper partnerships.





He noted that there are currently 230 Spanish companies operating in India and encouraged further investment in initiatives like 'Make in India.' The recent delivery of C295 military aircraft was highlighted as a significant achievement in defence collaboration.





Looking ahead, both countries agreed to celebrate 2026 as a year dedicated to culture, tourism, and artificial intelligence (AI), aimed at fostering closer people-to-people connections and technological collaboration.





The leaders also exchanged views on pressing global matters such as developments in the Indo-Pacific region, the situation in Ukraine, and concerns regarding terrorism. Jaishankar underscored the importance of a strong India-Spain relationship as a stabilizing factor in today's volatile geopolitical landscape.





Jaishankar's visit marks a significant moment in India-Spain relations, reflecting a commitment to enhancing bilateral ties through strategic cooperation across multiple sectors.





ANI







