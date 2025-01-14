



US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, recently expressed his deep appreciation for the US-India relationship, calling it one of the greatest partnerships in history. Speaking at an event titled "The United States and India: Building Bridges for our People," Garcetti reflected on his tenure as ambassador, stating that it has been one of the personal honors of his life. He emphasized the compelling and comprehensive nature of the bilateral relationship, noting that it serves as a significant example of cooperation between two democracies.





Garcetti highlighted the multiplicative nature of US-India ties, asserting that their collaboration creates a greater impact than merely adding their individual strengths. He pointed out that this partnership is crucial not only for both nations but also for global stability and prosperity. He also mentioned that one in four foreign students in the United States are from India, showcasing the educational ties that enrich both countries.





In discussing cultural exchanges, Garcetti praised the recent US-India Cultural Property Agreement aimed at preventing illegal trade and facilitating the return of looted artifacts to India. He underscored the importance of recognizing Indian history as part of world heritage and expressed a commitment to cultural preservation.





Summarising the relationship's future direction, Garcetti introduced the concept of the four Ps: Peace, Prosperity, Planet, and People. He likened these principles to the cardinal points of an Indian temple, emphasizing their foundational role in guiding US-India relations moving forward.





ANI







