



India has recently expressed significant concerns regarding China's approval of a massive hydropower project on the Brahmaputra River, known as the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet. This project, touted as the world's largest dam, is estimated to cost around $137 billion and is expected to have far-reaching implications for downstream countries like India and Bangladesh.





India's Concerns: Impact On Water Flow and Ecosystem





India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has urged China to ensure that the construction of this dam does not adversely affect the interests of downstream states. The Indian government fears that the dam could disrupt water flow, potentially leading to water scarcity and ecological damage in regions that depend heavily on the river's resources. The MEA spokesperson highlighted the need for transparency and consultation with downstream nations regarding such significant projects.





Risk of Flooding





There are also apprehensions about the risk of flooding in Indian states like Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Experts warn that the dam's location, which is approximately 2 kilometers above the Assam plains and situated in a seismically active area, poses a catastrophic risk. In case of an earthquake or dam failure, large volumes of water could be released, leading to devastating floods in these regions.





Diplomatic Engagement





India has engaged diplomatically with China on this issue, reiterating its concerns through established channels. Since 2006, India and China have maintained an Expert Level Mechanism (ELM) to address trans-border river issues, which includes discussions on hydrological data sharing during flood seasons. Recent talks between Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi included discussions about data sharing related to trans-border rivers.





China's Position





In response to India's concerns, Chinese officials have defended the dam project, asserting that it will not negatively impact lower riparian states. They claim that safety measures have been adequately addressed and that the project prioritizes ecological protection. However, scepticism remains regarding China's historical lack of transparency in similar projects and its adherence to international water-sharing norms.





In conclusion, the situation surrounding the Brahmaputra River highlights a complex interplay of environmental concerns, geopolitical tensions, and regional stability. As India continues to push for assurances from China regarding the dam's impact on downstream areas, the need for cooperative management of shared water resources becomes increasingly critical for both nations.





