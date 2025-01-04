



Pawan Khera, a prominent leader of the Indian National Congress, has expressed serious concerns regarding China's recent establishment of two new counties in the Hotan prefecture, which is part of the Xinjiang region. He emphasized that this development should not be taken lightly and called for a more robust response from the Indian government, particularly from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).





Khera criticized the government's current approach as "perfunctory," suggesting that it lacks the urgency and seriousness required in light of China's territorial ambitions. He pointed out that such actions by China reflect ongoing attempts to assert control over disputed areas, including parts of Ladakh, which India claims as its territory. Khera's remarks underscore a broader concern within the Congress party regarding national security and the need for a decisive stance against foreign encroachments.





He urged that the situation demands immediate attention and a strategic response to safeguard India's territorial integrity. Khera's statements reflect a growing apprehension about China's increasing assertiveness in border regions and highlight the necessity for India to take these developments seriously to ensure national security and diplomatic effectiveness.





ANI







