



Outgoing US Ambassador Eric Garcetti has emphasized the need for India to reconsider its stringent nuclear liability laws to facilitate enhanced civil nuclear cooperation between the United States and India. In recent discussions, Garcetti noted that leaders from both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition parties are interested in finding a "way forward" regarding these regulations, which currently hold both nuclear plant operators and reactor manufacturers liable in the event of an accident.





The context for this dialogue stems from recent actions by the US to remove restrictions on key Indian nuclear entities, which is seen as a step towards revitalizing the civil nuclear agreement initially established nearly two decades ago. Garcetti highlighted that addressing the nuclear liability issue is crucial for advancing collaboration, particularly as India seeks to expand its nuclear energy capabilities to meet rising energy demands and decarbonization goals.





Garcetti indicated that both Indian political factions recognize the need for a balanced approach that allows for shared liability without imposing prohibitive barriers that could stifle progress. This sentiment aligns with broader US interests in fostering stronger ties with India in critical technology sectors, including nuclear energy.





In summary, Garcetti's remarks underscore a concerted effort by US officials to engage with Indian leaders across the political spectrum to amend existing nuclear liability laws, thereby enhancing bilateral cooperation in civil nuclear technology and addressing global energy challenges.





Bloomberg







