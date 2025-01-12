



Mauritius' Prime Minister, Navin Ramgoolam, is set to visit India within the next 2 to 3 months, as confirmed by Mauritius' Deputy Foreign Minister Hambyrajen Narsinghen during his recent trip to Chennai. This announcement follows a series of diplomatic engagements between the two nations, reflecting their strong bilateral ties.





Narsinghen discussed his meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, highlighting the ongoing collaboration between India and Mauritius.





Prime Minister Modi had previously extended an invitation to Ramgoolam following his electoral victory in November 2024, emphasizing the importance of strengthening their partnership.





The visit will be significant as it marks the first high-level engagement since Ramgoolam's government took office, following a landslide victory in the elections.





"Mauritius is located in a very strategic place in the Indian Ocean and a lot of geopolitical things are happening in the Indian Ocean... While Mauritius is small, we maintain a neutral stance, similar to Switzerland. We have strong ties with India... We have good relations with the state of Tamil Nadu... My presence here is to consolidate and in a way rekindle our special relationship with Tamil Nadu, " Mauritius Deputy Foreign Minister Hambyrajen Narsinghen said.

The Deputy Minister further invited the people of Tamil Nadu to explore business opportunities in Mauritius and mentioned that Mauritius offers a unique blend of African, Indian, and European influences, fostering a diverse cultural environment.

"We are inviting the people of Tamil Nadu to come to Mauritius and look at the business opportunities that Mauritius offers...Mauritius is partly African, partly Indian, and, in a way, has a European mind also... Mauritius is a melting pot and this is the beauty of Mauritius," he added.







This upcoming visit is expected to further enhance cooperation across various sectors, including health and economic development, solidifying the historical ties between India and Mauritius.





ANI







