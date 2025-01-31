



Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has been selected as the pilot for Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), making him the first Indian astronaut to embark on a private mission to the International Space Station (ISS).





This mission, organized by Axiom Space in collaboration with NASA, is scheduled for launch in spring 2025 from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida using a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. The mission will last up to 14 days, during which the crew will conduct scientific research, outreach initiatives, and commercial activities in microgravity.





A seasoned test pilot with over 2,000 hours of flight experience across various aircraft including Su-30 MKI and MiG-29. He was promoted to Group Captain in March 2024 and is currently designated as an astronaut for India's Gaganyaan mission.





Mission Objectives





The Axiom Mission 4 aims to:





Advance commercial spaceflight Conduct scientific experiments in areas such as materials science and biology Promote international collaboration by including astronauts from multiple countries, including Poland and Hungary





In an online press conference, Shukla expressed his excitement about the upcoming mission, emphasizing his desire to share his experiences with people in India. He plans to perform yoga aboard the ISS and capture moments through pictures and videos to connect with "Bharatvaasis" back home.





This historic mission marks a significant milestone not only for Shukla but also for India's aspirations in human spaceflight, following Rakesh Sharma's journey to space in 1984.











