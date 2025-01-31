



US President Donald Trump's recent threats against BRICS nations, warning of 100% tariffs if they attempt to replace the US dollar, have been characterized as "empty" by Indian Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Tharoor emphasized that there is currently no serious proposal from BRICS to establish an alternative currency, describing the US dollar as a "practical convenience" for most countries involved in global trade.





Tharoor's comments followed Trump's assertion that any BRICS nation trying to move away from the dollar would face severe economic consequences. Trump stated, "They can go find another sucker Nation... any Country that tries should say hello to Tariffs, and goodbye to America!"





He reiterated his stance on maintaining the dollar's dominance, claiming that the US has leverage over BRICS countries and that the idea of replacing the dollar is unrealistic.





Despite discussions among BRICS members about reducing reliance on the US dollar—particularly following Western sanctions on Russia—there is no concrete plan for a common currency.





The Kremlin has also dismissed Trump's threats, clarifying that there are no ongoing discussions about creating a BRICS currency. Instead, BRICS is focusing on collaborative investment platforms to enhance mutual investments.





Overall, Tharoor's remarks reflect a broader consensus among BRICS nations that while there may be interest in diversifying trade currencies, substantial steps towards establishing an alternative to the US dollar remain absent. Thus, Trump's threats may lack the urgency or backing needed to effect real change in international financial dynamics.





ANI







