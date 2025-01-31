



ISRO's geospatial technology is significantly enhancing infrastructure monitoring across various key sectors in India, as highlighted in the recent Economic Survey for 2024-25. This survey emphasizes the transformative impact of ISRO's advanced geospatial platforms, particularly the Bhuvan portal, which is instrumental in managing infrastructure projects effectively.





Key Contributions of ISRO's Geospatial Technology





1. Infrastructure Management





The Bhuvan platform supports rural development initiatives by tracking projects under schemes like MGNREGA and watershed management. It provides vital geospatial data that aids in planning and monitoring infrastructure projects at both state and national levels.





In states like Maharashtra and Telangana, Bhuvan is utilized for managing electrical infrastructure through Web-GIS portals, facilitating better oversight and operational efficiency.





2. Judicial Infrastructure





The NyayaVikas Portal, developed in collaboration with the Department of Justice, employs geospatial technology to monitor 2,840 judicial projects. This system utilizes mobile geotagging and Web GIS to ensure real-time tracking and management of judicial infrastructure.





3. Urban Planning





ISRO has created extensive 2D urban geospatial databases for 238 AMRUT cities, which assist in GIS-based master planning. This initiative supports urban planners in making data-driven decisions to enhance city infrastructure.





4. Disaster Management





ISRO’s capabilities extend to disaster management, where satellite data is used for real-time monitoring of natural disasters. The organization has developed atlases that compile historical data on floods and landslides, aiding in risk assessment and emergency response efforts.





5. Agricultural Support:





Satellite data from ISRO is crucial for agricultural productivity, enabling yield estimation and drought impact assessments. This information is vital for state governments to implement effective agricultural policies.





6. Water Resource Management





The development of a national hydrology modelling framework combines geospatial data to manage water resources effectively, assisting in flood management and drought monitoring.





ISRO's commitment to expanding its geospatial capabilities aligns with India's broader goals outlined in the Space Vision 2047, which aims to enhance technological capabilities and foster strategic partnerships across various sectors, including semiconductors and advanced telecommunications. As India continues to build its space ecosystem with a robust fleet of satellites, the integration of geospatial technology into infrastructure planning and management will likely play a pivotal role in driving sustainable development across the country.





