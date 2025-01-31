



The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that both India and the United States are in discussions to finalize the dates for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the U.S. This visit is anticipated to strengthen the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the two nations.





While specific dates have yet to be announced, it is widely speculated that Modi may visit sometime in February 2025, with February 14-15 being mentioned as potential dates for the meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.





This announcement follows a productive phone conversation between Modi and Trump on January 27, during which they discussed various bilateral issues, including trade, defense cooperation, and immigration concerns. Trump emphasized the need for India to increase its procurement of American-made security equipment and to work towards a more equitable trading relationship.





The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing their strategic partnership and addressing regional security issues in the Indo-Pacific, Middle East, and Europe.





Modi's visit will mark a significant moment in U.S.-India relations, particularly as it will be one of the first high-level meetings following Trump's re-election.





Both leaders expressed optimism about their collaboration, with Modi highlighting their mutual commitment to global peace and prosperity.





