SAFRAN and HAL are jointly developing a high-performance turboshaft engine for the IMRH





India's defence industry is significantly benefiting from its growing cooperation with France, which has evolved into a strategic partnership focused on enhancing military capabilities and fostering domestic defence production. India’s switch away from Russia and towards France for weapons acquisition is a very important and significant development, reports Harshit Prajapati of ASPI.





Key Areas of Cooperation: Defence Procurement And Technology Transfer





Rafale Aircraft Purchase





India has formally requested to purchase 26 Rafale Marine aircraft from France, valued at approximately $6 billion. This acquisition aims to bolster the Indian Navy's capabilities in the Indian Ocean region, reflecting a commitment to modernizing India's naval forces.





Joint Development Initiatives





The two nations are collaborating on various defence projects, including the development of joint combat aircraft engines and the construction of additional Scorpene submarines at Mazagon Dockyard Ltd in Mumbai. This partnership not only addresses India's defence needs but also aims to establish India as a manufacturing hub for defence equipment for other countries.





Maritime Security And Joint Exercises





Military Exercises: India and France regularly conduct joint military exercises across air, land, and sea domains. Recent exercises include Varuna (naval), Shakti (land), and Garuda (air), which enhance interoperability and operational readiness between the two armed forces.





Carrier Strike Group Deployment: The recent arrival of the French Carrier Strike Group in India underscores the commitment to regional stability. This deployment is part of broader efforts to secure vital maritime trade routes in the Indo-Pacific, showcasing both nations' naval capabilities.





Strategic Implications





The partnership between India and France is not merely transactional; it reflects shared geopolitical interests, particularly in the context of rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific region. Both countries aim to counterbalance China's assertiveness while promoting a rules-based international order.





Indo-Pacific Strategy: The collaboration aligns with both nations' strategies for the Indo-Pacific, focusing on maritime security, counter-terrorism, and climate change resilience. They have also engaged with island nations to enhance regional stability through joint initiatives.





Industrial Cooperation: The recent adoption of a roadmap for defence industrial cooperation emphasizes co-design, co-development, and co-production initiatives. This approach not only supports India's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) initiative but also aims to create jobs and foster technological advancements in various fields, including robotics and cyber defence.





India's defence industry stands to gain significantly from its collaboration with France through enhanced military capabilities, technological transfer, and industrial cooperation. As both nations navigate an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape, their partnership is poised to play a critical role in ensuring regional stability and security in the Indo-Pacific.











