



Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on January 25, 2025, during his official state visit to India. This visit is significant as he is also the chief guest for India's Republic Day celebrations.





Prabowo Subianto laid a wreath at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, honouring the legacy of the leader who championed non-violence and peace.





The tribute was part of a series of formal events during his visit, which included a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan and meetings with Indian leaders.





This visit aims to bolster political, defence, and security cooperation between Indonesia and India, reflecting a commitment to enhancing bilateral ties.





This tribute underscores the historical and cultural connections between India and Indonesia, highlighting the shared values of peace and diplomacy.





