



Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto received a ceremonial welcome in New Delhi today, January 25, 2025, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This marks his first official visit to India since taking office in October 2024 and coincides with his role as the Chief Guest for India's 76th Republic Day celebrations.





During the welcome ceremony, President Subianto was greeted by Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit underscores the importance of India-Indonesia relations, which have been characterized as a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





Both leaders engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing cooperation across various sectors, including political, security, and trade.





In his remarks, President Subianto expressed profound gratitude towards India for its historical support during Indonesia's struggle for independence. He emphasized Indonesia's commitment to fostering closer ties with India, stating, "Indonesia considers India a very great friend" and highlighted the shared history between the two nations.





Following the ceremonial welcome, President Subianto participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Rajghat and is scheduled to meet with PM Modi later today to discuss bilateral agreements and initiatives.





Agencies







