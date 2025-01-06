



China has officially proposed the sale of its Chengdu J-10 fighter jets to Brazil as the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) seeks to diversify its fleet. This proposal comes at a time when Brazil is looking for a second type of fighter jet to complement its existing fleet, which primarily consists of American-made F-39 Gripen fighters. The Brazilian Air Force has expressed interest in acquiring a new aircraft to enhance its operational capabilities and maintain a competitive edge in the region.





The J-10, known for its multirole capabilities and advanced technology, could potentially serve as a strategic addition to Brazil's air force. The aircraft features a delta wing and canard design, which provides it with agility and versatility in various combat scenarios. It is equipped with modern avionics and weaponry, including an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, making it comparable to other advanced fighters like the F-16.





This move aligns with China's broader strategy to expand its military influence in Latin America, particularly through arms sales and defense cooperation. Brazil's interest in the J-10 could signify a shift towards diversifying military partnerships beyond traditional allies like the United States.





As Brazil evaluates this proposal, it will consider factors such as cost, technology transfer, and the geopolitical implications of strengthening ties with China amid ongoing global power dynamics.





Agencies







