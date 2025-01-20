



Donald Trump, during a MAGA rally on January 19, 2025, claimed credit for the recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, framing it as a direct result of his electoral victory in November 2023. He described the ceasefire as an "epic" achievement that could only have been realized due to his administration's commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East, asserting that it marked a significant diplomatic success compared to the previous administration's efforts.





The ceasefire, which began on January 19, 2025, follows a protracted conflict that erupted on October 7, 2023. The agreement includes provisions for the release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and aims to facilitate humanitarian aid access to Gaza. Trump's remarks highlighted his belief that the ceasefire would not have occurred under President Biden's leadership, suggesting that his own policies and relationships with regional leaders were pivotal in achieving this outcome.





At the rally, Trump emphasized his administration's swift actions in the Middle East and vowed to continue addressing international conflicts, including the war in Ukraine. He expressed confidence that his presidency would bring about significant changes and improvements domestically and abroad.





ANI







