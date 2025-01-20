



TikTok has resumed its services in the United States, expressing gratitude to President-elect Donald Trump for his assurances that will allow the app to continue operating. The social media platform had temporarily shut down on Saturday night due to a federal ban that mandated its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to divest its U.S. operations by January 19. This legislation was enacted over national security concerns regarding data privacy and potential misuse of American user information by the Chinese government.





In a statement, TikTok thanked Trump for providing "necessary clarity and assurance" to its service providers, indicating that they would face no penalties for continuing to offer the app to over 170 million American users. Trump announced plans to issue an executive order on his first day in office, aiming to delay the enforcement of the ban for 90 days. This extension would allow time for negotiations regarding a potential sale of TikTok's U.S. operations.





Trump's remarks at a rally emphasized his intention to protect TikTok, stating, "We have to save it," and suggesting a joint venture that would give the U.S. a significant ownership stake in the platform. This marks a notable shift from his previous stance during his first term when he sought to ban the app altogether. TikTok also indicated its willingness to collaborate with Trump on a long-term solution that ensures its continued presence in the U.S..





Despite the restoration of services, questions remain about how Trump's executive actions will align with existing legislation, especially since the Supreme Court recently upheld the law mandating TikTok's divestiture. As of now, while TikTok has resumed operations, it is still unavailable for download on major app stores like Google Play and Apple's App Store.





ANI







