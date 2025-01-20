



The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas has officially commenced, marked by the release of three Israeli hostages on January 19, 2025. This development is part of a broader deal that aims to facilitate the release of a total of 33 hostages over a six-week period.





The first three hostages returned to Israel are Romi Gonen (24), Doron Steinbrecher (31), and Emily Damari (28). They had been held captive for 471 days since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.





The ceasefire was initially scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM local time but faced delays due to Hamas's late submission of the names of the hostages. It eventually took effect at 11:15 AM.





Following this initial release, four more hostages are expected to be freed on Day 7, with subsequent releases occurring every week thereafter. The plan outlines that living hostages will be prioritized, with deceased individuals' remains to be returned later in the process.





In return for the released hostages, Israel will free approximately 1,900 Palestinian prisoners, including all women and minors under 19 years old held in Israeli jails during this first phase.





This ceasefire marks a significant moment in a conflict that has persisted for over 15 months. The negotiations leading to this agreement involved intense diplomatic efforts from various parties, including the U.S. and Qatar. The situation remains delicate as discussions for a second phase are set to begin in two weeks, focusing on the release of remaining hostages and a potential long-term peace arrangement.





The return of these hostages has sparked emotional responses in Israel, with families eagerly awaiting reunions after prolonged uncertainty regarding their loved ones' fates.





ANI











