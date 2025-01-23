



Israeli forces have intensified military operations in the West Bank, particularly in Jenin, following a ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza. On January 23, 2025, reports confirmed that Israeli troops killed two members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) during these operations. The individuals were implicated in a recent attack that resulted in the deaths of three Israelis earlier this month.





The Israeli military's operation, dubbed "Iron Wall," has been ongoing in Jenin and has resulted in numerous casualties among Palestinians. This escalation comes after a fragile ceasefire was established between Israel and Hamas, which has heightened tensions in the region.





In addition to the two militants killed on January 23, at least seven Palestinians were reported dead earlier in the week during similar operations across various parts of the West Bank. These actions have sparked significant unrest and violence within Palestinian communities.





The Israeli military stated that their operations are a response to increased threats from Palestinian militants, particularly following a series of attacks against Israeli civilians. The military has faced criticism for its heavy-handed tactics, which some view as exacerbating the conflict rather than alleviating it.





The escalation is also seen as a response to domestic political pressures faced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from his far-right coalition partners, who demand a more aggressive stance against perceived threats from Palestinians.





This situation remains fluid, with ongoing military actions likely to provoke further responses from both Palestinian factions and the Israeli government.





ANI







