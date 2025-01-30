



ISRO has ambitious plans to launch 100 missions over the next five years, as confirmed by Chairman V. Narayanan following the successful completion of its 100th mission on January 29, 2025. This milestone was marked by the launch of the GSLV F-15/NVS-02 navigation satellite, which is part of India's NavIC constellation aimed at enhancing navigation capabilities across various sectors, including agriculture and maritime operations.





Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan announced that the agency is planning to launch 100 missions over the next five years, following the successful completion of its 100th mission on January 29, 2025. This ambitious goal marks a significant acceleration in ISRO's operational pace, as it took 46 years to achieve its first century of launches.

Narayanan expressed confidence in this target, stating, "You are asking the right question. It is possible," when queried about the feasibility of executing 100 launches within such a short timeframe45. The recent milestone was celebrated with the launch of the GSLV-F15/NVS-02 navigation satellite, which is part of the NavIC constellation aimed at enhancing navigation capabilities for various applications.

ISRO has evolved significantly from its early days, where rocket components were transported using bicycles and bullock carts, to becoming a prominent player in global space exploration and commercial satellite launches. The agency has successfully lifted 548 satellites into orbit and is now poised to further expand its capabilities with upcoming missions like the NASA-ISRO SAR (NISAR) mission and the development of Next Generation Launch Vehicles (NGLV) to support future endeavours.



It took ISRO 46 years to reach the 100-mission mark, but Narayanan expressed confidence that the next century of launches could be achieved in just five years. He stated, "It is possible," when asked about the feasibility of this ambitious goal.





Future Missions: ISRO has a robust line-up of upcoming missions, including:





NISAR: A joint Earth-observing satellite mission with NASA.





Gaganyaan: India's first human spaceflight mission.





Missions targeting Mars and Venus, including Mangalyaan-2 and a Venus Orbiter Mission.





The upcoming Kulasekarapattinam spaceport in Tamil Nadu is expected to enhance ISRO's launch capabilities for micro and nano satellites within two years.





ISRO's trajectory from humble beginnings to a leading global space agency underscores its commitment to expanding its capabilities and commercial ventures. The agency's ability to execute 100 missions in five years will not only showcase its technological advancements but also solidify India's position in the global space arena.





Our Bureau







