



India is currently in advanced discussions with Indonesia regarding a proposed deal for the export of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, valued at approximately $450 million (around ₹3,800 crore). This potential agreement would mark Indonesia as the second ASEAN nation to acquire the BrahMos missile, following the Philippines, which signed a deal for the missile system in January 2022.





A high-level Indonesian delegation, led by Navy Chief Admiral Muhammad Ali, recently visited the BrahMos Aerospace headquarters in India. During this visit, they were briefed on the capabilities of the missile system by Dr. Jaiteerth R. Joshi, CEO of BrahMos Aerospace. The discussions focused on the missile's specifications, including its impressive speed (up to Mach 2.8) and range (290 kilometers), as well as its versatility in targeting both land and maritime threats.





The ongoing negotiations reflect Indonesia's strategic interest in modernizing its military capabilities amid growing security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly related to China's assertiveness. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has been a strong advocate for acquiring advanced weaponry, viewing the BrahMos missile as integral to enhancing Indonesia's defence posture.





While no formal agreement has been finalized yet, both nations are working through several logistical and technical issues, including technology transfer agreements critical for such advanced systems. The potential deal also aligns with broader discussions on defence industry collaboration between India and Indonesia, which may include joint ventures in shipbuilding and aircraft carrier construction.





The strengthening of defence ties is seen as part of India's broader strategy to enhance its role as a regional defence exporter and partner within Southeast Asia.





TNN







