



ISRO is gearing up for a remarkable year in 2025, highlighted by its 100th rocket launch, set to take place in January. This milestone will be achieved with the GSLV-F15/NVS-02 mission, which aims to enhance India's satellite navigation capabilities by deploying a second-generation NavIC satellite.





Key Upcoming Missions





1. Chandrayaan-4





Scheduled for January 7, 2025, this mission will involve a space docking experiment, crucial for the complex logistics of the Chandrayaan-4 mission. The payload will require multiple launches and successful in-space docking to connect different modules.





2. Gaganyaan





Although the final crewed flight is planned for 2026, ISRO will conduct at least two preparatory launches in 2025. The first uncrewed test flight, featuring a humanoid robot named Vyommitra, is expected in the first quarter of 2025. This mission is essential for testing systems before sending astronauts into space.





3. Focus on Earth Observation And Communication

ISRO is set to enhance its Earth observation and communication capabilities with the upcoming launches of EOS-05 (GISAT-2) and the Indian Data Relay Satellite System (IDRSS). Scheduled for 2025, GISAT-2 will operate from geostationary orbit. Its primary functions include enhancing geospatial imaging and improving disaster monitoring capabilities. GISAT-2 will facilitate continuous observation of the Indian subcontinent, allowing for rapid monitoring of natural hazards and disasters, thereby supporting timely response efforts.

4. Indian Data Relay Satellite System (IDRSS)

IDRSS consists of two planned satellites, IDRSS-1 and IDRSS-2, with launches expected in 2025 and 2026. These satellites will be positioned in geostationary orbit to enable real-time communication between spacecraft in low Earth orbit (LEO) and ground stations.

The IDRSS aims to provide continuous tracking and communication for Indian satellites, particularly those operating in LEO, which have limited visibility due to their orbits.

It will support critical missions such as Gaganyaan, India's human spaceflight initiative, ensuring that crew members remain in constant contact with mission control throughout their journey.



5. Other Missions





EOS-05: An earth observation satellite aimed at improving geospatial imagery and disaster monitoring.





With these ambitious plans, ISRO is set to solidify its position as a leader in space exploration. The combination of the historic 100th launch, advancements in lunar exploration with Chandrayaan-4, and preparations for human spaceflight through Gaganyaan marks 2025 as a pivotal year for India's space program.





Agencies







