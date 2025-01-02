



Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned a "cowardly terrorist attack" in New Orleans that resulted in the deaths of 15 people and injuries to over 30 others. The incident occurred on New Year's Day when an army veteran, identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, drove a pickup truck into a crowd celebrating in the French Quarter. The attacker was subsequently killed by police.





In a statement posted on X, PM Modi expressed his condolences, saying, "We strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack in New Orleans. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. May they find strength and solace as they heal from this tragedy".





The FBI is treating the incident as an act of terrorism, having discovered an Islamic State flag in Jabbar's vehicle. Investigations are ongoing to determine if he acted alone or had accomplices. US President Joe Biden also condemned the attack, describing it as "despicable" and noted that Jabbar had posted online videos expressing his desire to kill, inspired by ISIS ideology.





ANI







