On Friday (Jan 17), just a day after India successfully docked two satellites in space, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released a captivating video that captured the exact moment of the historic docking.





This achievement positions India as the fourth country in the world—after the US, Russia, and China—to master space-docking technology.





Ground Breaking Achievement For India





In the early hours of January 16, 2025, ISRO completed the flawless docking of two SPADEX satellites— SDX-01 and SDX-02—successfully executing the critical operation. The event places India among an elite group of nations with advanced space-docking capabilities, which is a significant step forward in the nation's space ambitions.





The SpaDeX mission, which launched on December 30, 2024, was designed to demonstrate India’s competence in spacecraft rendezvous, docking, and undocking, showcasing the nation's growing technological prowess in space.





