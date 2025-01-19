



The Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Air Force TEJAS MK-2 is deemed necessary for several reasons, primarily focusing on its advancements over the earlier MK-1 and MK-1A versions, which are crucial for enhancing India's defence capabilities and supporting future programs like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and the Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF).





MK-2 Preliminary Design Review (PDR), Critical Design Review (CDR) activities occurred roughly 2 years prior to AMCA & TEDBF. Improvements will be seen in manufacturing side as well.





Key Improvements of TEJAS MK-2





1. Enhanced Performance And Capabilities





The TEJAS MK-2 features significant upgrades, including a more powerful General Electric F-414 engine that provides 98kN of thrust, compared to the earlier F-404 engine's 83kN. This increase in power enhances agility and performance in combat scenarios, making it more suitable for modern aerial warfare.





The aircraft's length will be increased by 1,350 mm, improving aerodynamics and increasing its payload capacity from 3,500 kg in the Mk1 to 6,500 kg in the MK-2. This allows the TEJAS MK-2 to carry a wider array of weapons systems, including advanced self-defence capabilities and cannon facilities.





2. Increased Indigenous Content





A significant aspect of the TEJAS MK-2 development is the focus on indigenous manufacturing. The target for indigenous content has been raised to 82%, up from an initial goal of 70%. This aligns with India's strategic objective of self-reliance in defence production.





3. Future-Proofing for Advanced Programs





The design and development timeline of the TEJAS MK-2 has been strategically aligned with that of the AMCA and TEDBF programs. Preliminary Design Review (PDR) and Critical Design Review (CDR) activities for the TEJAS MK-2 occurred approximately two years before those for AMCA and TEDBF, ensuring that lessons learned and technologies developed can be integrated into these future aircraft.





The TEJAS MK-2 is designed to serve as a medium-weight fighter, capable of fulfilling roles traditionally held by older aircraft like the Mirage-2000 and MiG-29, thereby modernizing India's air combat fleet.





4. Manufacturing Improvements





The production process for the TEJAS MK-2 is expected to leverage advancements in manufacturing techniques, which will enhance efficiency and reduce costs. This includes new jigs and fixtures already being put in place to facilitate streamlined production.





Conclusion





The TEJAS MK-2 is essential not only as an upgrade over its predecessors but also as a foundational element in India's broader defence strategy. Its enhancements in performance, payload capacity, indigenous manufacturing content, and alignment with future combat aircraft programs make it a pivotal asset for the Indian Air Force as it seeks to maintain operational readiness in an evolving geopolitical landscape.





