



On January 7, 2025, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will conduct its SpaDeX mission, a significant space docking experiment that is set to be live-streamed for public viewing. This event is scheduled to take place between 9 AM and 10 AM IST and will be managed from the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) facility in Bangalore.





𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗗𝗲𝗫 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲:#ISRO is going to LIVE for the #SpaDeX Docking Event on Jan 7 at 9:00 AM IST.



Stay tuned for updates...https://t.co/5b1apDCVNv — ISRO InSight (@ISROSight) January 5, 2025





Objective: The primary aim of the SpaDeX mission is to demonstrate in-space docking capabilities using two small satellites, SDX01 (the Chaser) and SDX02 (the Target). This technology is crucial for future missions involving satellite servicing, space station operations, and interplanetary exploration.





Significance: A successful docking will position India as the fourth country globally to achieve this technology, joining the ranks of the United States, Russia, and China. The mission is part of ISRO's broader ambition to enhance its capabilities in space exploration.





Live Streaming: ISRO has announced that real-time visuals of the docking process will be made available to the public, allowing viewers to witness this historic event as it unfolds.





The SpaDeX mission represents a milestone in India's space endeavours, showcasing indigenous technology that could pave the way for more complex future missions, including the development of a national space station and lunar explorations.





