



French naval ships FS Forbin and FS Alsace have arrived in Kochi, India, on January 5, 2025, as part of the French Carrier Strike Group (CSG) led by the aircraft carrier FNS Charles de Gaulle. This visit is aimed at enhancing interoperability and strengthening collaboration between the Indian Navy and the French Navy, reflecting the deepening defence ties between India and France.





The arrival of FS Forbin and FS Alsace is expected to foster mutual understanding and enhance operational capabilities between the two navies, which have been conducting joint exercises for over two decades.





This visit is part of a broader mission, CLEMENCEAU 25, focusing on regional security in the Indo-Pacific. The French CSG will also participate in the 42nd annual Varuna bilateral exercise with Indian forces during its stay.





The collaboration aims to address common maritime challenges, including piracy and trafficking, thereby contributing to the stability of vital maritime trade routes in the Indian Ocean.





The stopovers in Kochi and Goa mark a significant moment in reinforcing the strategic partnership between India and France, highlighting their commitment to maintaining a secure maritime environment.





ANI







