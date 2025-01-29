



ISRO in its historic 100th launch successfully launched the GSLV F15 rocket from the second launch pad at 06:23 hrs on January 29, 2025, carrying the NVS-02 navigation satellite. Over a span of 99 launches, various missions have been carried out from Sriharikota.





GSLV-F15 was the 17th flight of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and 11th flight with Indigenous Cryogenic stage. It is the 8th operational flight of GSLV with an indigenous Cryogenic engine and 100th Launch from the India’s Spaceport Sriharikota.GSLV-F15 payload fairing is a metallic version with a diameter of 3.4 meters.





The GSLV-F15 with indigenous Cryogenic stage placed NVS-02 satellite into a precise Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.





About NavIC





Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) is India’s independent regional navigation satellite system designed to provide accurate Position, Velocity and Timing (PVT) service to users in India as well as the region extending about 1500 km beyond the Indian landmass, which is its primary service area.

NavIC is providing two types of services, namely, Standard Positioning Service (SPS) and Restricted Service (RS). NavIC SPS provides a position accuracy of better than 20 m (2σ) and timing accuracy better than 40 ns (2σ) over the primary service Area.

Five second-generation NavIC satellites viz., NVS-01/02/03/04/05 are envisaged to augment NavIC base layer constellation with enhanced features for ensuring continuity of services. The NVS series of satellites incorporates L1 band signals additionally to widen the services.

NVS-01, the first of the second-generation satellites was launched onboard GSLV-F12 on May 29, 2023. For the first time, an indigenous atomic clock was flown in NVS-01.

NVS-02, the second satellite in the NVS series is configured with Navigation payload in L1, L5 and S bands in addition to ranging payload in C-band like its predecessor-NVS-01. It is configured on standard I-2K bus platform with a lift-off mass of 2250 kg and power handling capability of ~3 kW. It will be placed at 111.75ºE replacing IRNSS-1E. NVS-02 uses a combination of indigenous and procured Atomic clocks for precise time estimation.





