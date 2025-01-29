



Astrome Technologies, a deep-tech start-up based in Bangalore, has successfully secured $10 million in funding, primarily led by Apollo Fund, with additional investments from the IAN Group. This funding round, announced on January 27, 2025, aims to enhance the company's capabilities in wireless connectivity technologies and facilitate its entry into the satellite communication market.





The CEO of Astrome, Neha Satak, emphasised that this investment aligns with the company's vision to improve global connectivity through innovative solutions for both terrestrial and satellite communications. The funds will be utilised to scale operations, expand product lines, and strengthen their market presence.





Notably, Astrome's flagship product, GigaMesh, is designed to support advanced connectivity options like 5G and 6G by integrating with optical fibre systems. It features electronic auto link alignment and point-to-multipoint connectivity, which are intended to reduce deployment costs and enhance network performance.





Astrome's technology focuses on developing patented millimeter-wave E-band radios and satellite communication products that aim to bridge the digital divide by providing high-bandwidth connectivity across various environments. The company plans to leverage this new capital to increase production capacity and explore international markets through partnerships with global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).





In addition to its technological advancements, Astrome has previously collaborated with the Indian government to enhance broadband access in rural areas and has established a client base that includes entities like the Indian Army and Navy.





