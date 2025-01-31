



Senior officers from the Indian Armed Forces have embarked on the INS Vikrant to observe the Joint Phase of TROPEX 25 (Theatre Level Operational Readiness Exercise). This significant event, which took place on January 31, 2025, aims to enhance operational readiness and jointmanship among the military branches. The visit provides senior officials with first hand insights into the exercise's execution and objectives.





The exercise is a crucial component of India's defence strategy, designed to test and improve the interoperability of various forces in real-world scenarios. The presence of high-ranking officers aboard the aircraft carrier underscores the importance of this initiative for national security and military preparedness.





Previous Exercise





TROPEX 23, the Theatre Level Operational Readiness Exercise conducted by the Indian Navy, took place from November 2022 to March 2023 in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). This large-scale operational exercise is designed to enhance the integration and operational readiness of multiple branches of the Indian Armed Forces, including the Navy, Army, Air Force, and Coast Guard.





The exercise spanned approximately four months and involved a comprehensive range of maritime operations across a vast area extending from the Persian Gulf to the northern coast of Australia, covering over 21 million square nautical miles.





TROPEX 23 saw participation from about 70 Indian Navy ships, including six submarines, and over 75 aircraft. This included various surface combatants such as destroyers, frigates, and corvettes, which were engaged in complex operational deployments to validate and refine the Navy's operational strategies.





The exercise was structured into different phases, encompassing both in-harbour activities and live operations at sea. It involved live weapon firings and tactical evaluations to test combat readiness in a multi-threat environment.





TROPEX 23 facilitated significant interaction among the Indian Armed Forces, enhancing interoperability between different services. This included collaborative exercises with the Army and Air Force, aimed at improving joint operational capabilities.





