



US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently held discussions regarding the ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza. This conversation, which took place on January 12, 2025, focused on the progress made in the talks mediated in Doha, Qatar, and included updates on the terms set by the Israeli delegation.





Netanyahu provided Biden with updates on the directives he issued to his negotiating team in Doha aimed at facilitating the release of hostages held by Hamas. Both leaders expressed a commitment to advancing these negotiations, which are critical given the current geopolitical climate.





Biden reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing the need for humanitarian assistance and the safe return of hostages. His administration is under pressure to finalize a deal before Biden leaves office on January 20, coinciding with the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.





The conversation also touched upon changing regional dynamics, particularly following a ceasefire in Lebanon and shifts in Syria's political landscape. Biden noted Iran's reduced influence in the region as part of this broader context.





Despite optimism expressed by US officials that a deal is close, challenges remain. Netanyahu is facing internal pressure from far-right ministers who oppose an immediate ceasefire and advocate for continued military action against Hamas until all hostages are freed.





The discussions between Biden and Netanyahu highlight a critical moment in the Israel-Hamas conflict as both leaders seek to navigate complex negotiations amidst shifting political landscapes. The outcome of these talks could significantly impact regional stability and humanitarian conditions in Gaza.





ANI







