



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan are set to attend the ninth Armed Forces Veterans' Day event in Akhnoor, Jammu, on January 14, 2025. This significant occasion will honor approximately 1,000 armed forces veterans from various regions, including Jammu, Akhnoor, Pallanwala, Rakhmuthi, Naushera, and Sunderbani.





The event will take place at the Tanda Artillery Brigade and will feature several notable activities:





Hoisting of a 108-foot national flag Inauguration of a heritage museum in Akhnoor Cultural performances by the Jammu and Kashmir culture department, showcasing the region's rich heritage





Additionally, as a gesture of support, mobility equipment such as motorized wheelchairs, e-scooters, and autorickshaws will be distributed to veterans attending the event. This initiative reflects the army's commitment to caring for war widows and veterans who have served the nation with honour and dedication.





PTI







