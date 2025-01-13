



Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch recently highlighted the dire situation regarding enforced disappearances in Balochistan, stating that individuals released from captivity often end up being killed. This alarming trend reflects a broader pattern of state violence and human rights abuses in the region, where enforced disappearances have been a tactic used by authorities to suppress dissent since the 1970s.





In a recent interview, Mahrang Baloch emphasized that those who are released after being forcibly disappeared frequently face fatal consequences. She cited the case of Zakaria Zaheer from Gwadar, who, after being released, was later killed.





The situation in Balochistan has deteriorated, with reports indicating that over 500 Baloch individuals were forcibly disappeared since February 2023 alone. Many of these cases are linked to the state's counterinsurgency efforts against separatist movements.





Enforced disappearances in Balochistan have been prevalent for decades and are often justified by the government as necessary for national security. However, human rights organizations argue that this practice is a systematic method to instill fear and silence opposition.





The Pakistani government has faced criticism for its lack of accountability regarding these disappearances. Although a Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances was established, it has been largely ineffective, with only a small fraction of cases actively investigated.





Activists like Mahrang Baloch are at the forefront of raising awareness about these violations. They have organized protests and used social media to call for justice and highlight the plight of families affected by enforced disappearances. Their efforts aim to bring global attention to the ongoing human rights crisis in Balochistan.





The situation remains critical as families continue to seek answers about their missing loved ones while facing the threat of further violence from state forces.





ANI







