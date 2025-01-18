



Bangladesh has recently expressed a significant interest in procuring the JF-17 Block-III fighter jets, a product of collaboration between Pakistan and China. This development was highlighted during an official visit by a Bangladeshi military delegation to Pakistan on January 15, 2025, where discussions focused on enhancing military cooperation between the two nations.





The delegation, led by Lieutenant General SM Qamarul Hassan, met with Pakistan Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu. During these talks, the Bangladeshi officials praised Pakistan's advanced military technology and specifically showed interest in the JF-17 Thunder aircraft. This marks Bangladesh's first public indication of its intent to acquire this fighter jet, which is seen as a crucial step in modernizing its aging air force fleet, primarily composed of F-7 and MiG-29 aircraft.





The JF-17 Block-III variant is particularly appealing due to some of its claimed capabilities:





It features the KLJ-7A Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, which is reported to rival more advanced systems used by Western aircraft like the F-35.





The aircraft can carry a variety of weapons, including the PL-15 beyond-visual-range missile with a range of 200–300 km, enhancing its air-to-air combat effectiveness.





The Block-III variant incorporates fifth-generation technologies derived from China's J-20 fighter, providing it with superior manoeuvrability and combat capabilities compared to earlier models.





Bangladesh's potential acquisition of the JF-17 Block-III could signify a shift in its defense strategy, especially as it seeks to reduce reliance on older aircraft and improve operational capabilities. The move also aligns with broader regional dynamics, where Bangladesh appears to be strengthening ties with Pakistan and China amid fluctuating relations with India.





Additionally, there are reports suggesting that Bangladesh may consider pairing the JF-17 with the Chinese J-10C fighter jets to create a balanced air force structure that combines high-performance capabilities with cost-effectiveness. This strategy mirrors that of the Pakistan Air Force, which operates both aircraft types effectively within its fleet.





Bangladesh's interest in procuring the JF-17 Block-III reflects its commitment to modernizing its military capabilities while navigating complex geopolitical relationships in South Asia.





