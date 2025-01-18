



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently addressed the complexities of India-China relations during the 19th Nani A Palkhivala Memorial Lecture in Mumbai. He emphasized that the relationship is currently "trying to disentangle itself from the complications arising from the 2020 border situation". This reference points to the significant tensions that emerged following the Galwan Valley clashes in June 2020, which marked a turning point in bilateral ties due to increased military confrontations and troop deployments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





Jaishankar articulated that both countries, being immediate neighbours with large populations, face unique challenges in establishing equilibrium. He noted that past misreadings by policymakers have complicated cooperation and competition between India and China. The minister highlighted that while there have been recent military and diplomatic talks aimed at resolving border issues, the relationship remains abnormal since 2020 due to ongoing tensions.





He outlined India's approach as contingent on principles of mutual respect and sensitivity, asserting that normalcy in bilateral relations cannot be achieved without peace and tranquillity at the borders. Jaishankar's remarks underscore India's commitment to engaging with China to find a fair resolution to boundary disputes while navigating the complexities introduced by historical grievances and geopolitical dynamics.





