



Canadian journalist Tahir Gora recently commented on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's handling of the diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, suggesting that Trudeau attempted to leverage these issues for political gain, particularly among the Sikh community in Canada. Gora stated, "Justin Trudeau played the India card for vote bank; it didn't work," highlighting that this strategy has not yielded the desired support for Trudeau amidst his declining popularity due to various domestic challenges, including immigration policies and economic management.





The backdrop of Gora's remarks includes Trudeau's controversial allegations against India regarding the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh terrorist.





These accusations have led to a significant diplomatic fallout, with both nations expelling diplomats and exchanging harsh statements.





Critics argue that Trudeau's allegations are part of a broader strategy to distract from his government's issues, including internal dissent within his party and corruption allegations.





India has firmly rejected the claims made by Trudeau, labelling them as politically motivated and an attempt to curry favour with specific voter demographics.





The Indian government has emphasized that no evidence has been provided to support Trudeau's assertions, further complicating the already strained relations between the two countries.





