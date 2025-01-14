



The Indian government has expressed strong concerns following the death of an Indian national, Binil Babu, who was reportedly fighting for the Russian Army in Ukraine. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has demanded the swift repatriation of Indian nationals involved in military service with Russia and confirmed that the matter has been "strongly taken up" with Russian authorities.





Binil Babu, a 32-year-old from Thrissur, Kerala, was killed in a drone attack while another Indian national from the same region was injured and is currently receiving treatment in Moscow.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal extended condolences to Babu's family and stated that the Indian embassy in Moscow is providing assistance to both families affected by this incident. Efforts are underway to facilitate the return of Babu's mortal remains to India.





The MEA has reiterated its demand for the early discharge and repatriation of other Indian nationals still serving in the Russian military. Reports indicate that approximately 20 Indians remain in such situations, having been misled into recruitment under dubious circumstances.





This incident highlights ongoing concerns regarding the recruitment of Indian nationals into foreign military services, particularly in light of previous incidents where individuals were deceived by unscrupulous agents.





The situation remains critical as India continues to navigate diplomatic relations with Russia while advocating for the safety and repatriation of its citizens involved in military activities abroad.





ANI







