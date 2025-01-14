



Nishikant Dubey, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Communications and Information Technology, has announced plans to summon officials from Meta in response to remarks made by CEO Mark Zuckerberg regarding the 2024 Indian elections.





During a recent podcast appearance, Zuckerberg suggested that many incumbent governments, including India's, lost their elections due to poor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.





This statement has been labeled as "factually incorrect" by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who emphasized that the Indian government won decisively in the elections, reflecting public trust in its governance.





Dubey expressed that misinformation of this nature tarnishes the image of democratic nations and insisted that Meta must apologize to both the Indian Parliament and its citizens.





He stated, "My committee will summon Meta for this incorrect information," highlighting the need for accountability in disseminating information that could mislead the public. The committee's actions are part of a broader effort to ensure that platforms like Meta uphold factual accuracy and credibility in their communications.





ANI







