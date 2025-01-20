



Indiaspora has officially congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States, expressing optimism for the future of US-India relations. The organization highlighted the increasing political influence of Indian-Americans in Trump's second term, noting several key appointments that reflect this trend.





Indiaspora's founder, MR Rangaswami, stated, “On behalf of Indiaspora and the Indian-American community, I would like to congratulate Donald Trump... I expect US-India relations to continue flourishing amid the new political climate in America”.





Notable Appointments: The incoming administration includes prominent Indian-Americans such as:





Harmeet Kaur Dhillon: Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights





Vivek Ramaswamy: Head of the Department of Government Efficiency





Kash Patel: Nominated as FBI Director





Dr. Jay Bhattacharya: Director of the National Institutes of Health





Sriram Krishnan: Senior AI Advisor.





Indiaspora emphasized the strong bipartisan support in the US for enhancing bilateral relations with India, which was established during Trump's first term.





Sanjeev Joshipura, Executive Director of Indiaspora, remarked on the organization's commitment to fostering civic and political engagement among Indian-Americans in a nonpartisan manner. He noted that every successive American administration has appointed Indian-Americans to senior roles, a trend that continues with Trump’s administration.





Indiaspora's involvement aims to catalyse dialogues between the US and India, reinforcing their commitment to strengthening ties between the two nations.





ANI







